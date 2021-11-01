Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University receives 2020 MAKA Trophy
chandigarh news

Panjab University receives 2020 MAKA Trophy

In 2020, Panjab University had won the MAKA Trophy for the second consecutive time for best all-round performance in sports among Indian varsities; a virtual ceremony had been held during the pandemic
(From left) Panjab University sports director Prashant Gautam, PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur, PU sports deputy director Rakesh Malik; and sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi with the 2020 MAKA Trophy in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar received the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2020 on behalf of the university from the minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur at New Delhi on Monday.

In 2020, the university had won the trophy for the second consecutive time for best all-round performance in sports among Indian varsities. The award ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic, and the physical ceremony took place on Monday along with the event organised to honour those who had been awarded the Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Khel Rattan Award and Droncaharya Award for 2020.

The vice-chancellor was accompanied by professor Prashant Gautam, director, sports, PU; and Dr Rakesh Malik, deputy director, sports, PU. The rolling MAKA Trophy is awarded annually by the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Panjab University has been felicitated for its “outstanding achievement at the international level, All-India Inter-University Sports and Khelo India University games. PU is delighted to physically receive the prestigious MAKA trophy from the honourable minister and the credit goes to the hard work of the coaches and players,” the V-C said.

