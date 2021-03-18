Panjab University’s 2021-22 budget remains unapproved

With no senate in place, the upcoming fiscal’s budget of Panjab University remains unapproved.

PU board of finance (BoF) in January had recommended a revenue expenditure of ₹599.74 crore for the 2021-22 financial year. After the budget is approved by the BoF, it is placed before the syndicate and the senate for final approval before implementation.

The term of the senate had ended on October 31 last year without fresh polls. The elections were postponed by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar twice due to the pandemic, and PU is now functioning without a governing body.

Issues on spending may arise

With the final approval pending by the senate, the local audit department of PU may raise objections on spending from the next financial year.

The regulations of the PU calendar lay down that “the budget estimates recommended by the BoF shall, after consideration by the syndicate, be submitted to the senate for sanction not later than March 31 of each year; in such form and in accordance with such directions as may be given by the syndicate.”

Former senator professor Navdeep Goyal said, “If some problem arises, it is the V-C who will be responsible as he has not conducted the senate polls.”

Budget approved by V-C: PU

PU in its official version said, “The budget of 2021-22 has been approved by the BoF, consisting of nominees from the ministry of education, government of Punjab and the UT administration. After the approval from BoF, the same has been approved by the V-C in anticipation of approval of syndicate/senate, in exercise of powers vested in him under the PU regulations.”

However, the regulation 14 of PU calendar volume 1, chapter II (A) (ii), states that whenever there is an urgency, the V-C may take such action as he deems necessary, and report the matter at the next meeting of the syndicate for approval.

Former senator Ashok Goyal said, “To my knowledge there is no such provision in the PU calendar which grants power to the V-C to take any action in anticipation of both syndicate and senate. With neither syndicate nor senate in place, it seems that the V-C and other authorities have no respect for the law of the land.”

“Merely the presence of government nominees in BoF does not mean that the syndicate and the senate are under obligation to approve what they say,” he added.

PUTA secretary Amarjit Naura said, “We wish that no such financial crisis arises in the university, but if any issue arises in absence of the governing body then the V-C will be responsible.”