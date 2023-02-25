Panjab University’s Rose Festival begins

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig inaugurated the 12th edition of the varsity’s Rose Festival at RC Paul Rose Garden in Chandigarh on Friday.

Visitors posing for pictures on the first day of the 12th Panjab University Rose Festival on the varsity campus in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Various exhibitions were put up by PU’s Natural Biodiversity Society, Enactus team of UICET, department of geology, Ankur School, Government Home Science College, Sector 10, department of environment science and others.

On the occasion, the university also conducted a “flower competition” wherein around 400 participants put up

their displays in a total of 92 categories.

The visitors were seen enjoying the performances of folk artists, nachhar, kachchhi ghodi dance, stick walkers and other activities arranged by north zone cultural centre.

Besides this, a “Hasya Kavi Sammelan” was also held at Old Convocation Ground and for the first time, the university organised an open mic, wherein singers, comedians, and other artists showcased their talent.

On the second day of the festival, rangoli and painting will be organised by the university. On Saturday evening, Parwaz Rock Band’s performance and laughter show by Jagdeep Singh Bheema will be held at Old Convocation Ground followed by “Mr. and Ms. rose competition”.

On Sunday, the third day of the rose festival, competitions like “Rose Prince and Rose Princess” and “fancy dress” will be organised. The V-C will crown the winners of the title “Rose Prince” and “Rose Princess”. Punjabi singer Lovejeet and Jassi Khan will be seen performing on Sunday evening..