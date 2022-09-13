Panjab University seeks letter of intent from Haryana government for implementation of PMS Scheme on Punjab pattern
Panjab University (PU) has invited a letter of intent from the Haryana government to look into the feasibility of implementing the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme on Punjab pattern for students of Haryana
A letter has been sent to the Haryana government by the PU registrar after over a month of protest by the members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) demanding fulfilment of their demands including implementation of PMS Scheme for students of Haryana on Punjab pattern.
“I am writing this letter to invite you to send your letter of intent to discuss the feasibility of a suitable proposal, mechanism or MOU to implement the PMS Scheme on the pattern of Punjab in PU,” the letter states.
The communication also outlined that the matter will be subject to the final approval from the varsity syndicate and senate. PU had last month formed a panel to deliberate on the matter after students started their sit-in protest outside the office of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar.
SC students of Punjab, covered under the PMS Scheme, are provided cash-less free education. The course fee and examination fee are reimbursed to the students later by the government which they have to pay to the institution.
However, students of other states, including Haryana, have to pay course fee at the time of admission and it is refunded to them by the government.
The objective of the PMS scheme is to appreciably increase the gross enrolment ratio of SC students at higher education institutes, with a focus on those from the poorest households, by providing financial assistance at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to enable them to complete their education.
The scholarships are given to the students whose parents or guardians’ income from all sources does not exceed ₹2.5 lakh during the last financial year.
ASA calls off protest
After protesting for 38 days outside the V-C’s office, members of ASA on Monday said that their demands have been fulfilled by the university and called off the stir. “We appreciate all the student organisations and others who supported our protest,” ASA said in a statement.
