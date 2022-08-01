Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments

In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University (PU) has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments.

The office of the dean university instruction (DUI) on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs).

PU DUI Renu Vig said, “We have been holding meetings with chairpersons and have conducted workshops for them. We need to align the syllabus with NEP-2020. Some departments have already done a lot of work in this regard. The syllabus is to be implemented for first-year students, therefore we are asking departments to send the syllabus through JAAC.”

Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020. The framework outlines implementation of the choice-based credit system (CBCS). Meanwhile, the university has also requested all heads of departments to ensure that the biodata of all faculty members is uploaded on the PU website.