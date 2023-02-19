Panjab University senate meeting on February 19

Panjab University’s scheduled senate meeting, that had to be called off midway on December 30, will be held at the varsity campus on Sunday with key agendas being taken up for discussion.

Besides the agenda issued for the December 30 meeting, the senate will take a final call on the extension to be given to professor Renu Vig, who is at present the officiating vice-chancellor, as the varsity’ dean university instruction (DUI). Her extension as DUI till October 31, 2023 (the day of her retirement) had already been approved by the syndicate — the senate’s executive arm — during its last meeting.

The governing body will also take a final call on the appointment of Jatinder Grover as the varsity’s dean student welfare (DSW).

Varsity officials said the first four agenda items cleared on in the December 30 meeting will be again considered during Sunday’s meeting.

Following the December meeting, the university had maintained that only four agendas – C1 to C4 – were taken up before it was adjourned due to pandemonium in the House.

As many as 18 agenda items have been listed to be taken up by the varsity’s apex governing body. However, the number of items listed on its agenda for consideration has now gone up to 21.

Earlier agenda

The senate will now again consider the board of finance’s (BoF) recommendations, which include the revised estimates of 2022-23 and budget estimates of the 2023-24 financial year and the revision of pay scales of University teachers.

Meanwhile, the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided colleges of Chandigarh have also decided to gather at the varsity campus on Sunday outside the senate meeting venue — saying, with the Chandigarh administration putting the ball in PU’s court, they will request the senate to amend its regulations so that the retirement age can be enhanced.

