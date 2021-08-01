Panjab University senate polls begin on Aug 3; 28 booths to be set up in Chandigarh, Punjab

As many as 28 polling booths will be set up in Chandigarh and Punjab for the election of two constituencies of Panjab University (PU) senate on August 3.

On August 2, four polling booths will be set up in Chandigarh and 24 polling booths will be set up in different districts of Punjab. To check unauthorised voting, videography will be carried out at each booth. Also, a centralised control room will be functional from 8am to 6.30pm on polling day to facilitate the presiding officers and polling officers on duty.

The constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges will go to polls on August 3. Three members will be elected to the PU senate from each constituency. Five candidates are contesting from the constituency of principals and four candidates are in fray from staff of technical and professional colleges. “Our observers will visit almost all the polling centres to check that polling is conducted fairly. We will also provide assistance through a centralised control room on polling day,” said a university official.

Four booths in Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, the polling booths will be set up at Government Home Science College, Sector 10; Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26; Government College of Education, Sector 20; and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (outside the Auditorium Sarai Building).

In Punjab, polling booths will be set up in Abohar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar).

While the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges has 52 voters, the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges has 789. The counting of votes will be held on August 5 for both the constituencies.

After August 3, two constituencies of teachers of PU teaching departments will go to polls on August 10. From all eight constituencies of the senate, over 100 candidates are in fray for the election of 47 members.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of PU. While 36 members are nominated by the chancellor, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected. The elections to the PU senate have been pending since August last year.