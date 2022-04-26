Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University senate to consider four agenda items

In addition, several other agenda items are also expected to be taken up for ratification by the Panjab University senate
Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider four and ratify several other agenda items.

The senate will take a call on allowing students to attend viva remotely via online methods, in essence mulling over the necessity (or the lack thereof) of a candidate’s physical presence at the time of viva during the ongoing pandemic or similar extraordinary situations in future.

The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.

The senate will also take final decision on creating the senate hall at the auditorium. The proposal has been already ratified by vice-chairman (V-C) Raj Kumar as per the authorisation given by the senate.

The regulations for various courses recommended by the varsity committee will also be tabled in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate. The extension given to the committee against sexual harassment (PUCASH) by the V-C will also come up for ratification in senate.

