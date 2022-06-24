Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University sets July 15, 22 deadline for submitting forms for undergraduate, postgraduate courses
chandigarh news

Panjab University sets July 15, 22 deadline for submitting forms for undergraduate, postgraduate courses

Panjab University has initiated admission process for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses for 2022-23 session. July 15 and July 22 has been set as the deadline for submitting online admission forms for all UG and PG courses
Candidates have to submit online admission forms for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses by July 15 and July 22, respectively. Those who have already applied for entrance tests will also have to submit the form, Panjab University said. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) has initiated the admission process for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic session.

Candidates have to submit online admission forms for all UG and PG courses by July 15 and July 22, respectively. Those who have already applied for entrance tests will also have to submit the form.

The website for the submission of the online admission forms for undergraduate/certificate courses https://ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in is operational now but for the postgraduate/diploma/advance diploma/PG Diploma courses the website https://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in will be operational from June 27.

The candidates seeking admission in the sports category will along with the admission form submit the certificate/documents in the office of campus sports (Gymnasium Building, Jawaharlal Nehru Complex), PU on or before the last date for submission of the admission form.

The handbook of Information 2022-(PART-B) carrying detail of courses, eligibility criteria, number of seats, etc. can be downloaded from https://puchd.ac.in/important-documents.php

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP