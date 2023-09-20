Panjab University student hurt as ceiling fan falls on him in classroom

A third-year bachelors’ student of University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, was injured as a ceiling fan fell on him while he was sitting in his classroom on Tuesday morning.

The ceiling fan, weighing about 10-15 kg, that fell on a Panjab University in his classroom.

As the student was wearing a turban, he did not suffer any injuries to the head but got a cut on his lips, due to which he was administered stitches at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). He was discharged after treatment.

The incident took place around 9.45am, when a few students were sitting in the class, waiting for the next lecture. The fan, weighing about 10-15 kg, suddenly fell on the student who was sitting on the first bench.

Students said that as the first class, which is held from 9am to 10am, was cancelled, a major tragedy was averted. Had the lecture been going on, more students may have got injured, they said.

Following the incident, the students alleged that they had already complained about some old fans in the department, but no action was taken. It isn’t immediately clear when the fan that collapsed on Tuesday was installed.

Sources said that while fans are regularly serviced in departments, which mostly involves changing the capacitor, these are changed or tightened based on complaints given by the department.

Speaking about the incident, UIPS chairperson Anil Kumar, who was out of station on Tuesday, said, “The incident is unfortunate. On Wednesday, I will ask all class representatives to send a report on each fan in their classroom, and will take up the matter with higher authorities.”

PU registrar YP Verma said, “We will get the matter probed and ask all departments to ensure the safety of students in classrooms. If any fans or other things need to be replaced, it will be done.”

In June, when dean students’ welfare (DSW) had sought information regarding fans in the department, it was submitted that 20 new fans are needed but so far, nothing has been done on this end. During their recent field visit, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had also said that most buildings in PU are old and heritage structures, and in need for renovation and upgrade.

