 Panjab University students decry hostel mess price hike
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi
Panjab University students decry hostel mess price hike

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Jul 14, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Prof Amit Chauhan, dean student welfare, Panjab University, Chandigarh, said that a hike of ₹7.25 per meal after three years, which amounts to less than ₹3 per year, is reasonable

Panjab University students are opposing the surge in hostel mess prices that will be applicable from the upcoming 2024-25 academic session. The meal prices had been unchanged since the 2021-22 session.

PU officials added that the hike in hostel mess price has been done due to inflation and to ensure that recent incidents related to deteriorating food quality are not repeated. (HT Photo)
PU officials added that the hike in hostel mess price has been done due to inflation and to ensure that recent incidents related to deteriorating food quality are not repeated. (HT Photo)

In 2021-22, the meal cost for a male student was 39. Now, with an increase of 7.25 per meal, it has been revised to 46.25. For students having two meals a day in hostels, the revised rates will lead to an increase of 435 per month.

For female students, with an increase of 7 per meal, the price has gone up from 37.5 to 44.5. Earlier, the per meal cost at girls’ hostels was 1.5 below that in the boys hostels, but now the difference will be 1.75. The cost of a special meal has been increased from 45.5 to 51.

Student parties are protesting the move. A meeting with the dean student welfare (DSW) has been held and another will take place on Monday.

Students For Society (SFS) president Sandeep said the normal diet rate should be 35 while the special diet should cost 40 per meal. In case contractors refuse, an open tender must be invited. He added that the contract details must be put in the public domain for transparency. Student parties will organise a protest on July 18 at the PU Student Centre.

Prof Amit Chauhan, DSW, said meetings are being held with students to find a solution. “A hike of 7.25 per meal after three years amounts to less than 3 per year. This is reasonable, considering inflation. The cost of preparing a 46.25 meal is 49. Thus concession is already there,” he said.

Officials added that the PU has been giving 10 lakh food subsidy to students based on their income and will continue to do so for the underprivileged. A proposal is being prepared considering 35 as the meal cost but it will lead to removal of some menu items. Officials added that the hike has been done due to inflation and to ensure that recent incidents related to deteriorating food quality are not repeated. As per sources, the authorities will hold a meeting with all mess vendors to reiterate that they shouldn’t cut corners for the raw material used for cooking.

Outsiders to shell out more

As per the revised rate list, a ‘thali’ (plate) at the Student Centre is set to become expensive for outsiders and cheaper for PU students. Earlier, a plate would cost 40, but the rate will be 42 from the upcoming academic session. PU students can purchase it for 38 upon showing their identity cards.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panjab University students decry hostel mess price hike
