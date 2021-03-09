Panjab University students demand reopening of campus

Students affiliated to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held separate protests outside the office of Panjab University vice- chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday and demanded the reopening of the university.

While the NSUI demanded a meeting with the V-C, ABVP started an indefinite strike outside his office. They raised slogans against the PU administration and V-C.

Members of NSUI said that Covid can no longer be an excuse for keeping the university closed as all major activities in the country have resumed. “The university should be reopened immediately and the voice of students should not go unheard,” said Manpreet Mahal of NSUI. Representatives of NSUI will meet Kumar on Tuesday.

Representatives of ABVP demanded that physical classes resume immediately and option to take exams both online and offline be given to students. They also demanded reopening of all libraries on campus.

ABVP’s PU president Paras Rattan, said, “We will continue our strike till the varsity administration fulfils our demands.”

Rahul Kumar, former vice-president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), said, “Education has been hampered and the future of students looks dismal due to classes being held online. Crisis can be evaded only through gradual reopening of the university.”

Student bodies to hold joint protest today

To demand the reopening of the campus, a joint protest call has been given by various PU student bodies. Students associated to NSUI, Students For Society (SFS), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Students Organisation of India (SOI), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) and Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) will protest outside the vice chancellor’s office at 2pm.