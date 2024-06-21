Panjab University students step out to protest day after NET’s cancellation

Student outfits at the Panjab University stepped out to protest the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) exam’s cancellation, holding demonstrations at the Students Centre on Thursday afternoon against NTA’s alleged negligence in conducting the test. Students holding up placards during a protest at the Panjab University, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Slogans were raised against the government, who the students accused of “playing” with their future.

The NET exam conducted on Tuesday was cancelled by National Testing Agency (NTA) following reports of its integrity being compromised, students have been left in a lurch, and all eyes are now on NTA to see what decision they take on holding the exam.

Members of protesting outfits, including Punjab Students Union (Lalkaar), Students For Society, Ambedkar Students Association and Student Organisation of India among others, demanded that anyone found guilty in this scam must be punished and the government must acknowledge their mistake and work towards making the exams leak proof in the future.

Diljit Singh of Kangra, Himachal, had travelled all the way to the city to appear for the exam at the St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44-D.

The 31-year-old was among the many students who had come to the city from other states to take the test. A government employee, he had to take leave from his job to appear for the exam. “What is the sense in punishing those in other centres if there are reports of cheating in one area? What will be the process of refund and we don’t know if we will schedule time for a future date. The authorities have let us down,” he said.

The teacher of a coaching institute in Sector 15, meanwhile, said the news came as a blow for students.

“There are many students who had given this exam as their final chance and who have now crossed the age limit for Junior Resident Fellow. What will become of them now? NTA must keep all such cases in mind before issuing the next directives,” the teacher added.