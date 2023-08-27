Panjab University syndicate okays new system for evaluating temporary, guest faculty

The Panjab University (PU) syndicate in its meeting on Saturday approved the framing of a template and parameters for assessment and evaluation of temporary/guest faculty for granting extension beyond one semester.

The selection procedure for appointing guest faculty in Panjab University, Chandigarh, will be the same as that for regular teachers, as per UGC instructions. (HT File)

The vice-chancellor had constituted a committee in this regard, with dean of university instruction (DUI) Rumina Sethi as the chairperson. The committee discussed that since the University Grants Commission (UGC) has increased the maximum limit of honorarium for guest faculty to ₹50,000, with ₹1,500 to be paid per lecture, they should contribute more in the working of a department, including research work and participating in other departmental activities.

The selection procedure for appointing guest faculty will be the same as that for regular teachers, as per UGC instructions. The joint academic and administrative committees (JAAC) of the departments will evaluate their performance. While temporary faculty will have to submit an affidavit that they are not employed anywhere else, guest and part time faculty will be exempted from this.

The recommendations made by the Punjab University Youth Welfare Committee were also approved. Budget provisions for participation in inter-university, state, north zone and national events have been increased from ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh, travelling allowance from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh and budget for dresses of inter-varsity contingents from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

The syndicate approved the recommendation of the Admission Facilitation Committee regarding reservation of one seat for transgender students. A committee will be formed to decide the modalities.

The syndicate also approved the discontinuation of MEd course at Guru Gobind Singh College of Education, Giddarbaha, Muktsar, from academic session 2023-2024. It also gave nod to appointment of a returning officer for the election of ordinary fellows – 2024 and the minutes of various selection/screening-cum-evaluation committees.

The syndicate also cleared names of Badri Narayan Tiwari, director and professor, GP Pant Social Science Institute Jhusi, Allahabad, for Dr Ambedkar Chair, and Sachidananda Mohanty, former vice-chancellor of Central University of Odisha, for Sri Aurobindo Chair. The agenda to confer the designation of honorary professor to former vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover in the department of physics, however, wasn’t among the agendas approved.

