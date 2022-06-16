Panjab University teachers meet V-C to discuss central status

A group of Panjab University (PU) teachers on Wednesday met vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, urging him to take necessary action for converting PU into a central university.

The teachers’ group demanded the implementation of the seventh pay scales and enhancement of the retirement age of teachers from 60 years to 65 years, both of which, they said could be met only if PU was converted into a central university.

Professor Manu Sharma, who contested the president’s post for Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) in 2021 and a few senators were part of the group. Manu Sharma said the conversion into a central university could put an end to PU’s perennial financial crisis.

Listing some of the possible benefits of the move, senator Priyatosh Sharma said students will get more scholarships, the fees would likely drop, laboratories will get modernised, teachers’ salary=ies would be sent out on time, adding, “The university will get more funds for infrastructure improvement, the retirement age of teachers.”

As per an official communique issued by PU, the V-C had assured teachers that he would consider the representation submitted by the teachers and take necessary action.

