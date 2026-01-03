Panjab University to begin graduate voter registration for senate polls on Jan 23

As part of the mandatory election schedule outlined in its calendar, Panjab University (PU) is set to initiate the process for reconstituting its Senate by enrolling registered graduate voters starting later this month, officials said. The registration is open to alumni seeking enrollment as registered graduate voters and is expected to remain active until mid or late April (HT File)

Under the PU calendar volume I, the Senate election process must begin at least 200 days prior to polling. While polling for the overall Senate elections is scheduled for September 7, 2026, the election for the registered graduates’ constituency is slated for September 20. In keeping with this timeline, the university will open graduate voter registration on January 23, marking the first concrete step in the long-awaited electoral exercise.

The registration is open to alumni seeking enrollment as registered graduate voters and is expected to remain active until mid or late April. As per the eligibility conditions prescribed in the calendar, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree awarded at least five years before the election date. Once enrolled, registered graduates are eligible both to vote and to contest elections from the graduate constituency.

Registrar YP Verma said that while January 23 has been fixed for fresh registrations, parallel work regarding the documentation and verification of the existing voters’ list is currently underway. “Fresh registrations will begin from January 23, while verification of the older voters’ list is in progress,” he said. Officials added that detailed instructions regarding the application process, timelines, and the window for objections will be issued separately.

The graduate constituency has historically been one of the most contentious segments of PU’s Senate election framework. The graduate voters’ list has notably never undergone a comprehensive revision, leading to persistent concerns over its accuracy. Former Senate fellows have repeatedly pointed out that the rolls continue to include voters who have relocated, passed away, or are no longer willing to participate

Despite PU alumni being spread across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, voter participation from the graduate constituency has steadily declined over successive terms. University authorities previously flagged this trend to the Union ministry of education, noting that while the number of registered voters has increased, actual turnout has continued to fall.