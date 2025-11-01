Panjab University to host 6th Global Alumni Meet on Nov 1

Panjab University will host its 6th Global Alumni Meet 2025 at the Law Auditorium on Saturday. The day-long event will celebrate Panjab University’s legacy and its global network of alumni while fostering collaborations between past and present members of the PU community. (HT)

The inaugural ceremony, beginning at 10.30 am will be addressed by vice-chancellor Renu Vig, who is also the chief guest for the event. More than 300 alumni from across India and abroad have been sent invites to participate in the gathering, which is open to all former students.

Distinguished alumni scheduled to attend include justice Swatanter Kumar, former judge of the Supreme Court; Chandigarh director general of police Sagar Preet Hooda; theatre artiste Neelam Mansingh Chaudhary and Krishan Kant Attri, the first Hindu Chaplain appointed to the British Armed Forces in 2005.

Video messages from eminent alumni will be screened during the event. These will also include a special message from Sahi Ram Bishnoi, the university’s oldest alumnus at 103 years old, who will be honoured during the meet.

The meet will also focus on exploring collaborations between Panjab University and its alumni, with discussions planned around institutional partnerships and strengthening engagement with the university. The event will later include a “Happiness Workshop” centred on mental well-being.

Meanwhile, two student groups, including three student council members, continue their protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office against the “no-protest” affidavit. One of the protesters, council general secretary Abhishek Dagar, has been on hunger strike for three days.

When contacted, Amit Chauhan, dean students’ welfare, said, “The alumni meet is being held in the Law Auditorium, while the protest remains outside the V-C’s office. For the moment, no immediate action is being considered.”