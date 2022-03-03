Panjab University to reopen for all students in March

Panjab University (PU) has decided to reopen for all students in March in a phased manner. In February, PU has reopened only for PG and final-year UG students. For undergraduate (UG) courses, fourth-year students of five-year courses; third-year students of four-year courses; second-year students of three-year courses and first-year students of two year courses, physical classes will start from March 10.

According to the announcement made on Wednesday, for third-year students of five-year courses; second-year students of four-year courses and first-year students of three-year courses, classes will start from March 17.

Also, for second-year students of five-year courses and first-year students of four-year courses, classes will start from March 25. For first-year students of five-year courses, it will start from March 31.

PU had suspended offline classes after the Covid-19 breakout in March 2020. Till last semester, PG final-year students of some of the department were allowed to attend physical classes apart from research scholars.

Sharing of hostel rooms allowed

The university also said that the eligible students will be given hostel accommodation on a sharing basis and residents will have to follow Covid guidelines issued from time to time.

However, in case the Covid situation worsens, it will be mandatory for the residents to vacate the hostel accommodation, to comply with the guidelines issued by the authorities.

For the hostel accommodation, consent from parents will be mandatory stating that their wards will follow all SOPs/directions issued by the government and university from time to time. Also, students have to submit an undertaking through the chairperson of the department that if the situation demands, they will vacate the hostel and leave the university accommodation.

Colleges also allowed to reopen

Panjab University (PU) has allowed its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab to open in physical mode for the remaining academic session.

The next semester in PU and affiliated colleges will start from March 4. In a communication sent to the colleges on Wednesday, they have been asked to follow all Covid protocols. PU has around 200 affiliated colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the varsity on Wednesday also said that the dean international students (DIS) has requested all departments to keep Afghan students who are currently in their home country in the loop through whatever means feasible, so that they don’t face any academic loss.