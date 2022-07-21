Panjab University to send proposal for technology centre on Panipat land to Centre

With Panjab University (PU) planning to set up a technology-enabling centre on its land at Panipat, Haryana, the varsity will send a proposal to the central government for funding.

A sub-committee of the university is in the middle of preparing a concept note that will be placed before the main committee before being sent to the concerned ministries of the Centre and Haryana state government.

PU plans to establish the centre focused on textiles on its two industrial 2,427sq yard and 1382sq yard plots in Panipat, which were donated by Devan Som Nath Arora in the year 1960.

The development comes after the PU senate in its meeting held in March approved the last year’s recommendations of a committee for setting up a technology-enabling centre on its Panipat land with funding from the government.

After the senate’s decision, a committee was again constituted to chalk out detailed modalities and a proposal for placing before various ministries of centre and the Haryana government.

A member of the committee said the concept note will include the details on basic requirements and a brief proposal about the project. “The committee is of the view that the passing out students of the University should be given preference in jobs and allotment of incubation centres if the technology-centre is set up on that land,” the member said.

What panel had suggested last year

The recommendations of the panel, that were approved by PU senate in March, included that the city, globally known as the “textile city”, was a leading manufacturer of carpets, cushions, velvet cushions, sofa fabrics, so the varsity should write a letter to the Central and Haryana governments, requesting help in setting up a technology centre.

Members had also recommended that the proposed centre have the words “Panjab University” in its name, but no financial liability be put on the varsity for establishing and running the proposed centre.

The panel was also of the view that PU maintain a major stake in governing and management body of the centre and sufficient share in profits be reserved for the varsity as well.

