Panjab University: V-C releases book on intellectual property
chandigarh news

Panjab University: V-C releases book on intellectual property

V-C Kumar said the book had come at the right time as intellectual property was gaining a strong foothold in higher education
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Panjab University V-C Raj Kumar flanked by authors Rupinder Tewari, IPR-chair professor, PU, and Mamta Bhardwaj, scientist at DST-Centre for Policy Research, PU, at the release of book “Intellectual property: A primer for academia” on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

A book titled “Intellectual property: A primer for academia” authored by Rupinder Tewari, IPR-chair professor, Panjab University (PU), and Mamta Bhardwaj, scientist at DST-Centre for Policy Research, PU, was released by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Friday.

Kumar said that this book had come at the right time as intellectual property was gaining a strong foothold in higher education in a technology-led era. “IP, especially patents, is a crucial vertical of technology driven innovations,” he said.

The authors stated that the book offered a clear and focused view on all categories of IP such as patents, copyrights, trademarks, geographical indications and plant varieties. “The book is unique as it provides additional information on national/international agencies dealing with IP, IP and technology portals, institutions offering IP courses and patent status of higher education institutes in India,” they said.

