Panjab University yet to decide on UG entrance test schedule

With the board exam results for Class-12 students still pending, Panjab University (PU) is yet to decide when the common entrance test for undergraduate courses will be conducted.

The varsity has revised the schedule for other entrance exams, however, no announcement was made regarding PU-CET (UG).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that it will announce the results by the end of July. Various other state boards are also yet to announce the results.

PU-CET (UG) was earlier scheduled to be held in June but was delayed and there is no clarity on when the final call will be taken.

However, PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan said, “The matter is under consideration, and we will take a decision as soon as possible.”

Last year, PU had suspended its undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests due to pandemic, and students were admitted on merit basis. However, entrance exams will be held physically this year.

PU has already scheduled some entrance tests, including PU-CET (PG) on August 3 and 4, the tourism and hospitality aptitude test (PUTHAT 2021) on July 30 and lateral engineering entrance test (PULEET 2021) on August 1. For the LLB (three-year) course, the entrance exam will be held on August 8.

Conduct exam soon, say teachers

Many teachers are of the opinion that the varsity should the date of entrance test immediately and start the admission process so that students are enroled timely. They said the entrance test centres should be set up in major cities where affiliated colleges are located like Ludhiana etc.

“The university should start the admission process for UG courses now because other universities have already begun the same. Even private colleges in the peripheral areas of Chandigarh have started enroling students. In the previous years, the UG entrance exam was conducted before the announcement of Class 12 results,” said a PU professor on condition of anonymity.