Panjab University yields, scraps panel vetting student event speakers

The Panjab University authorities have agreed to scrap the committee constituted to vet external speakers invited by student bodies for various events, one of the four key demands raised by the Panjab University Bachao Morcha. Former Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli visited the protesting students at Panjab University on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The development came after a meeting between the morcha leaders and the five-member committee of professors, formed by vice-chancellor Renu Vig to mediate between the protesters and the administration.

Chaired by Yogesh Kumar Rawal from the department of zoology, the committee also includes Virender Negi (University Institute of Legal Sciences), Jaskaran Singh Waraich (department of defence and national security studies), Jasbir Singh (department of history) and Vishal Sharma (Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology).

While the withdrawal of existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) concerning the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) remains under review, the decision to scrap the vetting committee was formally accepted by the authorities.

“We have accepted one of the four demands and are actively reviewing the rest,” confirmed V-C Vig, adding that the university will address all demands within its jurisdiction, while others will be referred to the newly constituted senate once elections were completed. She also reaffirmed that her office will not interfere with the senate election process.

Regarding the demand for reservation in faculty recruitment, the committee informed protest leaders that it was beyond the V-C’s control and will be decided by the new senate.

On the other demands, morcha leader Raman claimed, “The committee has assured that civil cases against students will be withdrawn, while criminal cases will be reviewed as per legal procedures.”

The committee also urged the student leaders to refrain from the exam boycott call, assuring continued dialogue. On Tuesday, the morcha leaders had announced to boycott final examinations scheduled to begin on November 18 and enforce a shutdown of the administrative block if the senate election schedule was not announced soon.

To maintain campus order amid the protests, it was agreed that outsiders joining the demonstrations would park their vehicles at Gate No. 1 and the Arts Block parking, with student volunteers and university security jointly checking entrants for weapons.

This comes in contravention of the PU registrar’s November 8 notification, banning campus entry without valid ID cards and vehicle stickers.

Registrar YP Verma said he had written to the Chandigarh administration, seeking assistance for surveillance and security, adding that the situation had gone beyond the capacity of the campus security alone.

On Thursday, the protesting students received more political backing, with MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and former MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli, both from the Congress, visiting them. Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was also seen at the protest site in support of the students.

What is the PU Bachao Morcha demanding

No new administrative decisions: A written assurance from the vice-chancellor that no new decisions will be made until the senate elections are held and that the newly elected senate will review all past decisions.

Withdrawal of cases against students: Revocation of all pending civil and criminal cases filed against students during last year’s protests.

Scrapping of vetting committee: Dissolution of the committee formed to vet external speakers at university events and withdrawal of the existing SOPs governing the PUCSC.

Reservation policy in recruitment: Implementation of 27% OBC quota in faculty and staff recruitment as per Central Educational Institutions norms, replacing the existing 5% provision for backward classes.