Panthic bodies call World Sikh Convention to ‘liberate’ Akal Takht

Panthic bodies and activists, led by former militant leader and Sikh Students Federation president Daljit Singh Bittu, on Saturday announced to call a World Sikh Convention on June 28, to “liberate” the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, from the influence of electoral bodies and revive old Sikh traditions.

Accompanied by former militant Lal Singh Akalgarh, Narain Singh Chaura and sacked Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru), Bittu said, “The international gathering will be hosted at Anandpur Sahib on Miri-Piri Divas (June 28) this year. The intention is to address the current challenges facing Sikhs around the world today, with a primary focus on coming to a collective resolution on re-establishing panch pardhani (collective) leadership and gurmatta-based decision-making at Akal Takht Sahib”.

“Sikh organisations, institutions and representatives will be invited from all over the world to participate in the effort to liberate Akal Takht Sahib from the influence of electoral parties and shift its governance processes in line with panthic tradition and collective decision-making,” the leaders added.

The activities of these bodies are being viewed as a new challenge for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the affairs of the Akal Takht and appoints its Jathedar, and the Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD).

Addressing a press conference, the leaders said that Sikh institutions that came up out of selfless struggle, a century ago, are now reeling under internal strife and have been completely subordinated to the Indian state.

“Sikh institutions have been consistently losing their power and influence. Benefiting from this internal strife, the Indian government is trying to maintain and intensify this environment by provoking suspicion, conspiracy theories, and confusion around issues within the community itself,” said Bittu.

He added, “The Modi government has successfully co-opted the governance of Takhts outside Punjab and their relevant gurdwara management committees by directly interfering and installing its own puppets in the decision-making bodies. At this point, the Guru Khalsa Panth and Gur-Sangat must return to our own panthic traditions to express our collective aspirations and chart out the next course of action.”

