Paper leak: HPPSC to hold pending exams

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to conduct the pending recruitment exams after Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) was disbanded through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

The cabinet meeting held at state secretariat Shimla was presided over by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT Photo)

The meeting held at state secretariat Shimla was presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The government suspended the HPSSC on December 26 and a special investigation team (SIT) conducted a thorough probe into the scam. In February, the state government dissolved HPSSC and HP Public Service Commission was entrusted the responsibility to complete the process for pending recruitment exams.

The council of ministers further decided to go ahead with the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport. After the expansion of the Kangra Airport, the runway length would be extended to 3010 meters which will be suitable for the operation of A-320 Type of aircraft.

It also gave a nod to the guidelines for Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2023. Under this scheme, eligible poor students would be provided with a loan upto ₹20-lakh at the rate of one per cent interest for pursuing engineering, medical, management, paramedical courses, pharmacy, nursing, ITI and polytechnic courses and PhD from recognized Universities and Educational Institutions.

The cabinet decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising education minister Rohit Thakur, rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh to look into the issues pertaining to teachers recruited through School Management Committees and computer teachers.

In order to control the unplanned, unregulated and rampant unauthorised construction activities along the Parwanoo-Shimla Highway NH -5, Shimla-Matour NH, Pathankot-Mandi NH and Kiratpur-Manali Highway NH-3, the Cabinet decided to constitute Four Lane Planning Area.

The area up to 100 meters from the edge of the control width on either side of the four lane will be under the ambit of the Four Lane Planning Area. Additionally, it was also decided that all other Four Lane Highways in future would also be brought within the ambit of this regulation.

The cabinet decided to open the Government Degree College, Tauni Devi in the district of Hamirpur. The decision was taken to upgrade Police Chowki Bir in district Kangra to Police Station along with the creation and filling up of 10 posts of various categories. The cabinet also decided to grant land on lease in favour of Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority for constructing workshops in Jogindernagar, district Mandi and Dharamshala in district Kangra for a period of 40 years at the rate of ₹5 per square metre. It decided to rename the Department of Information Technology to the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.