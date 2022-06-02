Papers of Balbir Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney for Rajya Sabha seats pass scrutiny

The nomination papers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney for two Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab were found correct on Wednesday.

The scrutiny of their papers was done by returning officer-cum-secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Surinder Pal in the presence of Punjab’s chief electoral officer and observer for Rajya Sabha polls Dr S Karuna Raju here. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on June 3. Seechewal and Sahney are the only two candidates for the two Upper House berths. Given the AAP’s overwhelming majority in the state assembly with 92 of the 117 seats, both are set to get elected unopposed. The two Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant as the terms of current members Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhunder will expire on July 4. Soni and Bhunder belong to the Congress and SAD, respectively.