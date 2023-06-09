Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK seek DSGMC president Kalka’s resignation

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK and Delhi unit president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Paramjit Singh Sarna on Friday demanded resignation of DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and his associates after the Delhi high court’s verdict on committee’s failure to pay pending arrears to the staff of schools run by the gurdwara body.

The DSGMC is running 12 Guru Harkishan Singh Public Schools in New Delhi and owing to fund crunch, arrears for the Seventh Pay Commission are yet to be paid to the staff.

GK said the court held Kalka command in contempt of earlier orders regarding an affidavit over salary bills of employees at DSGMC-run schools. Both the leaders held a joint press conference in Delhi.

“Kalka’s conduct has left our heritage Sikh schools on the verge of losing their recognition. It’s now up to the Delhi department of education to either de-recognise our schools or appoint a third-party administrator to run them. In both the scenarios, we stand to lose our schools,” added both the leaders. We will do whatever we can to protect our schools and their staff and restore the glory of these institutions,” they added.

Kalka said the DSGMC implemented the Seventh Pay Commission and the management is making efforts to make staff accept hike without arrears. “Most of the staff has agreed but a section of them approached the court,” said Kalka. He said the DSGMC will take all legal remedies and will not let the schools suffer. The committee will file an appeal in the higher court, he said.

