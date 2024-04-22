 Parents, BCM school in deadlock over 35% fee hike for nursery kids - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Parents, BCM school in deadlock over 35% fee hike for nursery kids

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The parents alleged the school authorities have not uploaded the fee structure for nursery class on their website. On seeking clarification, the school refused to address the query

The parents of nursery class students at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, alleged an “unjustified” fee hike of 35% from 61,664 to 82,960 for the new academic session and staged a protest in front of the school building on Monday.

Parents protest outside BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)
The parents alleged the school authorities have not uploaded the fee structure for nursery class on their website. On seeking clarification, the school refused to address the query.

A parent of a nursery class student said, “If we compare the quarterly fee from the previous year, there is nearly a 35% hike which is unreasonable and not affordable for many of us.”

Eartlier, the parents of kindergarten students staged a protest for three times against the fee hike. A number of meetings were held between the school authorities and parents to address the concerned issue.

Another parent alleged, “We have received threat calls from the school on Saturday. The school said if we would protest or defame the school, our children would not be allowed to study here.” In a meeting held on Monday, the school authorities told the parents to give in writing that their children would not study in the school after the academic session is over, only then, they would return the infrastructure and maintenance fees.

“We have already paid for six months and do not want the money back. We want only a detailed fee structure to keep the things transparent,” said another parent, requesting anonymity.

The parents also brought the said issue to the notice of Vishwakirat Kahlon and Kamaljot Kaur, who are part of the inquiry team set up by deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.

Principal Anuja Kaushal refuted the allegations and said, “We called the parents to clarify their query which has been resolved amicably.”

Kahlon said, “We will inquire about the issue and if something unreasonable is happening, it would be taken into serious consideration.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Parents, BCM school in deadlock over 35% fee hike for nursery kids
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
