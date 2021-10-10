Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parents, six others held for selling infant for 2.5 lakh in Punjab’s Bathinda
chandigarh news

Parents, six others held for selling infant for 2.5 lakh in Punjab’s Bathinda

Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Deputy superintendent of police GS Romana said eight persons, including parents Pooja and Sonu, were found involved in trafficking.

He said the male child was rescued from Gurdaspur and handed over to his mother Pooja, who was held on Saturday.

Romana said a gang, comprising of three women was found involved in the crime and all eight accused were arrested under Sections 373 (buying minor) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pooja gave birth to her sixth child at a Bathinda hospital on October 1. Two days later, the police learned from a source about the sudden disappearance of the infant.

A case was registered at the Canal Colony police station by its station house officer Balwinder Singh.

The DSP said during investigation, it was revealed that the child was sold to a Gurdaspur-based couple Satwinder Singh and Gurpreet Kaur.

“Police recovered 1.7 lakh that was part of the illegal deal. Two of the six children of Pooja are not living with the family and we are checking safe custody of the kids. Our team is also probing the past role of touts Peter and his wife Guddo, Gurmeet Kaur and Rashpal Kaur,” said the DSP.

