Parkash Badal’s health stable: PGI

Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said on Monday that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is admitted at the hospital over cardiac issues, is now stable and recovering well.

Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to PGI on September 3. “His condition is stated to be stable and improving as on date. He is being closely monitored by a team of doctors in PGIMER,” read the official statement of the hospital. As per SAD officials, Badal has been admitted for routine checkup.