Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parkash Badal’s health stable: PGI

Parkash Badal’s health stable: PGI

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:34 PM IST

Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to PGI on September 3. His condition is stated to be stable and improving as on date. He is being closely monitored by a team of doctors in PGIMER, read the official statement of the hospital.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted at the advanced cardiac centre of PGIMER since September 3. (HT File image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said on Monday that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is admitted at the hospital over cardiac issues, is now stable and recovering well.

Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to PGI on September 3. “His condition is stated to be stable and improving as on date. He is being closely monitored by a team of doctors in PGIMER,” read the official statement of the hospital. As per SAD officials, Badal has been admitted for routine checkup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP