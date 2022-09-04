Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parkash Singh Badal admitted to PGI’s advanced cardiac centre

Published on Sep 04, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Parkash Singh Badal is admitted to the advanced cardiac centre; his health conditions are stated to be stable and he is under observation of a team of doctors here in PGIMER, said the official statement of the hospital

In June too, Parkash Singh Badal was hospitalised after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal was on Sunday morning admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s advanced cardiac centre.

Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to the PGI.

As per SAD’s officials, the party patriarch has been admitted for his routine checkup.

“Parkash Singh Badal is admitted to the advanced cardiac centre. His health conditions are stated to be stable and he is under observation of a team of doctors here in PGIMER,” said the official statement of the hospital.

In June, Badal was admitted after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment.

