News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parked car catches fire in Ludhiana

Parked car catches fire in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 22, 2023 05:40 AM IST

A fire broke out at stationed vehicle at a vacant plot near Ludhiana’s Division Number 2 police station

A car parked in a vacant lot near Division number 2 police station caught fire on Tuesday morning. In a respite, no casualty was reported in the incident.

A fire broke out at stationed vehicle at a vacant plot near division number 2 here on Tuesday in Ludhiana on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by Hindustan Times)
A fire broke out at stationed vehicle at a vacant plot near division number 2 here on Tuesday in Ludhiana on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by Hindustan Times)

According to the fire officials, the fire was not major. A single fire tender was pressed into service and the flames were doused in quick time.

Jasmine, a resident of the area and eyewitness, said, “Cars are often parked in the vacant plot. Someone lit the waste lying near the car on fire and it grew and engulfed the back half of the Toyota Innova car.”

“I alerted the fire officials and they were able to douse the flames quickly,” she added.

