Parking employee stabbed to death in Ambala

Just two days after he started the job, a 22-year-old employee of an authorised parking lot near the Ambala City bus stand was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men over some dispute on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Jitender alias Sonu, a resident of Nadi Mohalla. As per information, a group of men had surrounded him while he was at work and stabbed at him using a sharp-edged weapon.

Sources said Sonu received only one sharp injury near his neck which hinted that the attacker could be a criminal and was firm on killing him.

Sonu’s eldest brother Manish, a disc jockey, said his brother had no enmity with anyone but alleged that he was killed by a man named Sauputt and his associates.

A case of murder was registered against the accused Sauputt at Ambala City police station on Friday.

Station house officer Manish Kumar, said, “The reason behind the murder is not yet clear and no CCTV footage has been accessed so far.”

