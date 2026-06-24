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    Parl panel on external affairs call on J&K CM, exchanges views on border management

    The 13-member committee is undertaking the study tour to review strategic border security, foreign policy-related issues and the overall situation in frontier regions

    Published on: Jun 24, 2026 7:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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    Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Tuesday held meeting with Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs in Srinagar.

    Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah interacts with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, in Srinagar on Tuesday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also present. (J&K CMO/ANI)
    Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah interacts with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, in Srinagar on Tuesday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also present. (J&K CMO/ANI)

    The committee, currently on a four-day study visit to J&K and Ladakh, had called on CM Omar Abdullah at Dachigam National Park here.

    The committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, briefed the CM about the objectives of its visit and its engagements across the Union territory. The 13-member committee is undertaking the study tour to review strategic border security, foreign policy-related issues and the overall situation in frontier regions.

    The committee, which had earlier visited Jammu, arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday as part of its programme to gain first-hand insights into border management, security preparedness and developmental issues in border areas.

    Appreciating the committee’s visit to the region, Omar underscored the importance of sustained engagement by Parliamentary Committees in understanding the aspirations, challenges and developmental needs of J&K. “Such interactions provide an opportunity for informed policy discussions and contribute to strengthening governance and institutional coordination,” the CM told the members of the committee and also highlighted the significance of ensuring balanced development in border areas, with a focus on improving infrastructure, connectivity, public services and livelihood opportunities for the people living in these regions.

    The Committee members exchanged views with the CM on matters relating to border management, regional development and issues of national importance connected with India’s external affairs.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Parl Panel On External Affairs Call On J&K CM, Exchanges Views On Border Management
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Parl Panel On External Affairs Call On J&K CM, Exchanges Views On Border Management
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