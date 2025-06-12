Parliamentary committee reviews welfare measures for scheduled castes in Haryana

A Parliamentary committee on the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes conducted a study visit here on Wednesday, an official statement said. The committee, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, held discussions with Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior officers of the state government regarding the socio-economic and educational condition of the SCs in the state (HT File)

During the meeting, various central as well as state-sponsored schemes for the welfare of SCs being implemented in the state were discussed.

The cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with the enforcement measures, were also discussed by the parliamentary committee, the statement said.