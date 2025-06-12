Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parliamentary committee reviews welfare measures for scheduled castes in Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2025 05:38 AM IST

During the meeting, various central as well as state-sponsored schemes for the welfare of SCs being implemented in the state were discussed.

A Parliamentary committee on the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes conducted a study visit here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, held discussions with Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior officers of the state government regarding the socio-economic and educational condition of the SCs in the state (HT File)
The committee, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, held discussions with Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior officers of the state government regarding the socio-economic and educational condition of the SCs in the state (HT File)

The committee, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, held discussions with Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior officers of the state government regarding the socio-economic and educational condition of the SCs in the state, it said.

During the meeting, various central as well as state-sponsored schemes for the welfare of SCs being implemented in the state were discussed.

The cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with the enforcement measures, were also discussed by the parliamentary committee, the statement said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Parliamentary committee reviews welfare measures for scheduled castes in Haryana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On