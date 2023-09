Parliamentary elections: Shiromani Akali Dal appoints poll incharges in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday set in motion the party’s campaign for the upcoming Parliamentary elections by announcing incharges for different Parliamentary seats.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Sourced)

The party president also announced ‘mukh sewadars’ for four assembly constituencies - Harinder Singh Mehraj of Rampura, Arvinder Singh Rasoolpur of Urmar Tanda, Kabir Dass of Shutrana and Jatinder Singh Lally Bajwa of Hoshiarpur.

Disclosing this, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said campaign and coordination incharges for different Parliamentary constituencies were Anil Joshi in Amritsar, Gulzar Singh Ranike in Gurdaspur, Bikram Singh Majithia in Khadoor Sahib, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi in Jalandhar, Prem Singh Chandumajra in Anandpur Sahib, Janmeja Singh Sekhon in Ferozepur, Sikander Singh Maluka in Faridkot, Iqbal Singh Jhundan in Sangrur, Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Bathinda, NK Sharma in Ludhiana (urban) and Tirath Singh Mahla (rural).