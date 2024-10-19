Partap Singh Bajwa seeks postponement of Punjab bypolls due to Gurpurab celebrations

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the Election Commission, urging it to consider postponing the November 13 assembly bypolls in Punjab in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 15. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the people of Punjab should be allowed to participate in their religious festivities and the democratic process without conflict or compromise. (HT File)

The celebrations extend over three days and will start on November 13. This may affect the voter turnout, the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly said.

Bypolls to four assembly seats -- Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, Chabbewal (SC) and Gidderbaha -- will be held on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23.

“As the nation is aware, Punjab is preparing to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism, on November 15.

“This auspicious occasion holds deep significance not only for the Sikh community but also for Hindus and other faith groups, who hold Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the highest regard for his universal message of peace, equality, and spiritual enlightenment,” Bajwa said.

The people of Punjab should be allowed to participate in their religious festivities and the democratic process without conflict or compromise, he said.

The ECI has previously demonstrated sensitivity to the religious and cultural sentiments of various communities, as seen in the recent advancement of the Haryana assembly elections to accommodate a major Bishnoi festival, the Qadian MLA said. “I urge the Commission to show the same consideration for the Sikh community and the people of Punjab...,” he said.