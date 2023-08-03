Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana violence: Internet ban partially eased for CET exam candidates. Details

Haryana violence: Internet ban partially eased for CET exam candidates. Details

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 03, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Haryana on Thursday partially relaxed the ban on mobile internet from 1pm to 4pm in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and three subdivisions of Gurugram.

The home department of Haryana on Thursday partially relaxed the ban on mobile internet, SMS and all dongle services from 1pm to 4pm in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and three subdivisions of Gurugram -- Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar. This was done to facilitate candidates of CET/screening test (Group C posts) who want to download admit cards and exercise other necessary related tasks.

Riot police patrolling a street in Nuh. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
Riot police patrolling a street in Nuh. (AFP)

It may be recalled Haryana government on Monday suspended mobile internet services in the communally sensitive Nuh district till August 2 after violence broke out. On Wednesday, the government had extended the ban in the said areas till August 5.

