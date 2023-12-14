Partially burnt body of missing girl found in Jalandhar

An 18-year-old girl’s half-burnt body was found in a secluded house, just metres away from her residence, on Wednesday morning.

Assistant deputy commissioner of police Hardeep Singh said the parents of the victim told police that the girl had been missing since Tuesday afternoon and they had filed a missing person complaint at the local police station.

The deceased was a student of class 10 at a local government school.

“Her family also informed their relatives and searched for the girl at multiple locations. On Tuesday morning, her half-burnt body was recovered from a nearby plot,” he said.

The victim’s father said her daughter left for school on Tuesday morning but she didn’t reach school and went missing. Police said the case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons. “The forensic teams visited the crime spot to collect evidence. Initial probe has found no signs of sexual assault. The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report,” he said.

