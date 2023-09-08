Participants holding rally against drug menace attacked, 5 booked

A group of youngsters attacked members of a welfare club during a rally against drug menace in Samrala, police said on Friday. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ajay Kumar of Baba Ganga Nagar in Samrala. (iStock)

ASI Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the incident occurred between two groups due to a rivalry and a case under sections 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against five persons at Samrala police station. The accused are at large.

The accused have been identified as Pawan of Balmiki Mohalla in Samrala, Babbu of Machhiwara Road in Samrala, Panday of Machhiwara, Sandeep of Rajewal village and Kashish Tiwari of Samrala.

The complainant said that Baba Ganga Ji Sports Club and Welfare Club had organised a rally against drug menace on September 7. The rally kicked off from Samrala and reached Machhiwara Sahib and while returning when they were near Samrala Chowk, the accused came in a car and stopped the rally.

He said that two of the accused flashed pistols and the accused also thrashed some of the members of the club and even misbehaved with women participants.