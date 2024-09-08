Parties relying on star campaigners to sway voters as canvassing intensifies

With the nomination process and scrutiny of papers completed for the first and second phase of assembly polls, the election fervour in Jammu and Kashmir has picked up pace. Canvassing has also gained momentum and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to join the campaign trail. The first phase of polling is on September 18, second phase on September 25 and the last phase will be held on October 1. (HT File)

PM Modi is likely to address two rallies in Kashmir’s southern and northern parts and also in Jammu province. “We are expecting some top leaders for campaigning, including Prime Minister and home minister,” said BJP state media in-charge Sajjad Yusuf.

So far two national leaders, including leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union home minister Amit Shah have visited J&K, and in the coming week more national leaders are expected to canvass in the region. Shah, who is also star campaigner of BJP, was in Jammu for two days and released BJP’s manifesto on Friday.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah are addressing rallies in different constituencies. Both the leaders are NC’s star campaigners.

On Saturday, Omar Abdullah addressed election rallies in Ganderbal, which is one of the two constituencies, from where he is contesting polls.

Newly elected Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah’s strong oratory skills have made him a popular choice among the candidates. “Omar Abdullah and Aga Ruhullah are great orators and I have requested party leadership to keep their programmes in my constituency,” said a former legislator who is contesting election from north Kashmir. NC also released the names of 30 star campaigners which include former ministers and legislators.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi already addressed an election rally at Dooru in South Kashmir and Ramban in Jammu. He will be addressing more rallies in coming weeks. “Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders will campaign for Congress NC coalition candidates,” said Congress vice president Ghulam Nabi Monga.

Both NC and Congress are jointly contesting the assembly elections, with Congress contesting on 32 seats, NC on 51, CPI(M) and Panthers one each besides a friendly contest on five seats.

Peoples Democratic Party which emerged as the single largest party in 2014 assembly elections is completely relying on party president Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti, while Mehbooba decided not to contest elections, Iltija is fighting from family bastion Bijbhera Srigufwara. “Our party has many good orators but nobody can match the charisma of our president. She is right now busy in south Kashmir but will campaign across J&K,” said the PDP spokesman.