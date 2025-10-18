Party won’t oppose any good bill: J&K CM on Mehbooba’s condition

A day after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti offered conditional support to National Conference’s Rajya Sabha candidates if some bills introduced by the party will be supported by ruling NC in the assembly, the J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that his party won’t oppose any good bill which is beneficial for the people of J&K.

Omar whose government on Thursday completed first year in office told reporters that he or any other legislator cant’ dictate speaker of the House which bill he should allow to introduce in the legislative assembly.

“The bills in assembly is being decided by the speaker of the House. And the bills which will benefit people of J&K will not be opposed by my government,” Omar Abdullah said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday had offered their support to the NC if they back her party’s Land bill and the Regularisation of Daily Wagers Bill in the assembly.

J&K chief minister Omar and Rajya Sabha candidates of the NC have appealed to all political parties, including PDP, to support them to keep the BJP, which is contesting on three seats, from winning. While NC can comfortably win two seats however for third and fourth seat, the support of other political parties and Independent candidates is crucial. The polling for all four seats will be held on October 24.

On Tuesday, Peoples Conference chief and Handwara legislator Sajjad Lone said he will abstain from voting. “I will prefer to die than to vote for NC,” he said.