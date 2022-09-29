Parushi Prabhakar to lead U-19 Chandigarh women’s team

Parushi Prabhakar will lead the Chandigarh U-19 women’s cricket team in the upcoming U-19 Women’s T20 cricket tournament to be held at Ahmedabad in Gujarat starting from October 1.

The team comprises captain Prabhakar, Tanishqa Rana, Twinkle Pathak, Sarah, Navnoor Kaur, Twinkle Thakur, Ishana Chadha, Rakhi, Maanvi Tomar, Mehak, Jasnoor Kaur, Shivali, Pushpinder Kaur, Yashika Sawhney, and Deepti Walia. The stand by players are Ganika Bansal, Taisha Manchanda, Arshbani Kaur, Purvi Singh.

Chandigarh will start its campaign against Madhya Pradesh on October 1, followed by Uttarakhand on October 2. Chandigarh will play its third match against Saurashtra on October 4, and will take on Assam on October 6. The team will play its last match against Uttar Pradesh on October 8.