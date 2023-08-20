News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Youth awarded five-year jail for snatching woman’s purse, phone in Panchkula

Youth awarded five-year jail for snatching woman’s purse, phone in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 20, 2023 04:52 AM IST

The court of district and sessions judge, Panchkula, Ved Parkash Sirohi, also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Jatin Kumar, 23, of Parwanoo

A Parwanoo resident, who had snatched a female scooterist’s purse and mobile phone in July 2019, has been awarded five-year jail by a local court.

Another accused, Vikas Verma, 27, of Parwanoo was acquitted after the victim failed to identify him in court. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Another accused, Vikas Verma, 27, of Parwanoo was acquitted after the victim failed to identify him in court.

As per case files, on July 24, 2019, the victim, Suman, a resident of Railway Colony, Kalka, was headed to the Kalka market around 6 pm to fetch milk. When she stopped her scooter outside the shop, two motorcycle-borne youths snatched her purse, containing her cellphone and some money, that was hanging from her scooter and tried to flee.

But hearing her cries for help, passers-by managed to nab the duo and handed them over to the police. A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code was subsequently registered at the Kalka police station.

