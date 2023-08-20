Youth awarded five-year jail for snatching woman’s purse, phone in Panchkula

A Parwanoo resident, who had snatched a female scooterist’s purse and mobile phone in July 2019, has been awarded five-year jail by a local court. Another accused, Vikas Verma, 27, of Parwanoo was acquitted after the victim failed to identify him in court. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The court of district and sessions judge, Panchkula, Ved Parkash Sirohi, also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Jatin Kumar, 23, of Parwanoo.

Another accused, Vikas Verma, 27, of Parwanoo was acquitted after the victim failed to identify him in court.

As per case files, on July 24, 2019, the victim, Suman, a resident of Railway Colony, Kalka, was headed to the Kalka market around 6 pm to fetch milk. When she stopped her scooter outside the shop, two motorcycle-borne youths snatched her purse, containing her cellphone and some money, that was hanging from her scooter and tried to flee.

But hearing her cries for help, passers-by managed to nab the duo and handed them over to the police. A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code was subsequently registered at the Kalka police station.