Passenger Services Committee inspects Ludhiana railway station
The Passenger Services Committee, led by chairperson Ramesh Chandra Ratan, on Friday visited the Ludhiana railway station to inspect the facilities for rail passengers here.
The committee took stock of the condition of toilets and visited the circulating area, food joint and ticket counters along with other key areas.
The said committee also interacted with the passengers, sought their suggestions, and heard their grievances assuring them of resolving the issues.
The committee pointed out the dirty toilets and also took note of violations by the books’ shops inside the station.
The committee members examined trains and interacted with the passengers on board, and oversaw condition of the trains.
After the news of the committee’s scheduled arrival on Friday reached the officials here, a cleanliness drive was initiated at the station for the past two days. The walls of the guest room at the station were painted from outside and the room was also cleaned along with other possible repair work.
In Prayagraj district, Agni Suraksha Mitra to help fire dept in 23 blocks
After fire audits, the fire department will now form fire safety friends or 'agni suraksha mitra' in 23 development blocks of the district. WhatsApp groups of 100 fire safety friends will be formed in each block. Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said fire stations in rural areas take immediate action in case of emergency. Hundred fire safety friends will be added in WhatsApp groups in 23 blocks of the district.
UP consumer body for power tariff reduction
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce current power tariff by 7% every year for the next five years or lower the same by 35% in one financial year to adjust an amount of ₹22,045 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd overcharged from consumers in over more than a decade.
Ludhiana DC urges parents to get kids above 12 years vaccinated
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday urged school principals, teachers and parents to encourage their children to get vaccinated at the earliest to weed out Covid-19. Malik said vaccination helps in fighting the Covid, even if one gets infected. Malik said to cover maximum children above 12 years of age, special vaccination camps are being organised in schools. Children can visit any other camp too if they want to get vaccinated, she added.
Anti-encroachment squad roughed up in Lucknow’s Bhootnath market
LUCKNOW Members of the anti-encroachment squad of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation were beaten up by supporters of local musclemen when they reached the Bhootnath market to raze unauthorised make-shift shops on Friday. When shopkeepers tried to save the LMC squad, they were also roughed up by the attackers, said eyewitnesses. LMC's employees and the businessmen lodged a named FIR against one Raman Dubey and his associates.
UP: Prashant Trivedi made ACS finance
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh budget session beginning May 23, the state government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Prashant Trivedi as additional chief secretary, finance. The post had been lying vacant ever since senior IAS officer Radha S Chauhan was sent on central deputation earlier this month. Three IAS and one IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre have been posted in various central government departments.
