Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Faridkot sacrilege: Accused pastor slits his throat in custody, hospitalised

Faridkot sacrilege: Accused pastor slits his throat in custody, hospitalised

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Apr 27, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Two days after his arrest, the pastor accused of sacrilege of Gutka Sahib (Sikh holy book) attempted suicide by slitting his throat with a blade while in police custody on Wednesday.

Two days after his arrest, the pastor accused of sacrilege of Gutka Sahib (Sikh holy book) attempted suicide by slitting his throat with a blade while in police custody on Wednesday.

The accused produced in a local court in Faridkot by police. (HT File)
The accused produced in a local court in Faridkot by police. (HT File)

On Monday, police arrested two persons, including a local pastor Vicky Masih, after torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found scattered on a road in Golewala village of Faridkot district. The accused were sent to police custody till April 27 by the local court.

Officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said Masih managed to get hold of a blade and slit his throat in an attempt to commit suicide inside Faridkot’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station. “He (Masih) was being interrogated over his involvement in the sacrilege case. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot,” officials said.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said Masih attempted suicide by slitting his throat. “He was rushed to the hospital, and we followed all the legal procedures. He underwent a minor operation as his food pipe was slit. His condition is stable now. We are verifying how he got hold of a blade inside the police station,” the SSP added.

A Class 10 student had found torn pages of Gutka Sahib when he was walking towards the local gurdwara around 10 am on Sunday i.e. April 23. The vehicle of the accused was spotted in a CCTV footage in which a person sitting on a co-passenger seat was seen throwing torn pages of Gutka Sahib on the road from a moving car. “With the help of the CCTV footage recovered from the spot, we traced the vehicle, and the accused were identified,’ police had claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arrest faridkot district harjeet singh operation sikh suicide + 4 more
arrest faridkot district harjeet singh operation sikh suicide + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out