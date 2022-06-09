Pastor robbed of Bible, phone, cash in Tarn Taran

Two unidentified bike-borne men attacked a pastor with sharp-edged weapons and looted his Bible, a mobile phone and some cash near Tharu village, five kilometres from the district headquarters, police said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on the afternoon of June 4 when pastor Balwinder Singh of Raniwalah village was on his way to Tharu village from Daburji in Tarn Taran.

In his complaint, Balwinder said that the unidentified persons waylaid him, injured him with sharp-edged weapons and fled with his belongings.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon said a case under Sections 379-B (theft by force) and 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Tarn Taran City police station on Tuesday. He said police teams are working to nab the accused.