Pataudi BJP MLA stands by bride promise for Haryana’s bachelors

Pataudi BJP MLA Bimla Chaudhary has once again made headlines with her unusual political promise: Helping unmarried men in Rewari find brides. Reiterating her poll promise, Chaudhary openly invited bachelors to send her their biodatas so she can help arrange their marriages.

Pataudi BJP MLA Bimla Chaudhary (centre) has reiterated her recent poll promise, inviting bachelors of Rewari to send her their biodata so she can help arrange their marriages. (File photo)

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“Karwayenge kunwaro ki shadi, aur kya karenge (We will get the bachelors married—what else should we do?),” Chaudhary retorted when mediapersons asked how she planned to fulfil the promise she made while campaigning for Vinita Pipal, the BJP’s successful presidential candidate for the Rewari Municipal Council recently.

Speaking at a thanksgiving function in Rewari on Friday following the BJP’s victory, and with Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao by her side, Chaudhary insisted she was entirely serious. “I will not take a step back. I will fulfil my promise. If there is any bachelor left, they can send their biodata to us. We have already helped arrange marriages for many youths from Rewari and nearby areas, and we will continue doing so,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal even received a nod from the state health minister, too, who smiled and confirmed to the gathering that the MLA was indeed accepting matrimonial profiles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal even received a nod from the state health minister, too, who smiled and confirmed to the gathering that the MLA was indeed accepting matrimonial profiles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Several girls from Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Palwal are already married into Rewari families,” Chaudhary said, adding: “We can easily facilitate more marriages for Rewari’s boys in Pataudi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Several girls from Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Palwal are already married into Rewari families,” Chaudhary said, adding: “We can easily facilitate more marriages for Rewari’s boys in Pataudi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The unusual pledge was first made on May 7, during the municipal poll campaign. Addressing a rally, Chaudhary had announced: “Today, from this stage, I make another promise to bachelors. I take the responsibility of getting your marriages done. You just give your blessings and ensure Vinita’s victory.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unusual pledge was first made on May 7, during the municipal poll campaign. Addressing a rally, Chaudhary had announced: “Today, from this stage, I make another promise to bachelors. I take the responsibility of getting your marriages done. You just give your blessings and ensure Vinita’s victory.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time, the pledge drew laughter from the crowd. Arti Rao had jokingly remarked that Chaudhary was opening a “marriage bureau” in Rewari, expressing hope that the MLA would actually deliver on the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, the pledge drew laughter from the crowd. Arti Rao had jokingly remarked that Chaudhary was opening a “marriage bureau” in Rewari, expressing hope that the MLA would actually deliver on the claim. {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana’s bachelor crisis

The Pataudi MLA has successfully tapped into a demographic and social crisis in Haryana. For decades, the state has grappled with a skewed sex ratio, largely driven by a historical preference for male heirs, deep-rooted patriarchal norms, and the rampant practice of female foeticide before the strict enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) (PC-PNDT) Act.

According to census data and health surveys, Haryana ranks among the worst states for its gender ratio. This deficit of women has left scores of young men in rural and semi-urban Haryana reaching marriageable age with virtually no prospects of finding a local bride—a demographic phenomenon referred to as the crisis of the “malangs or kunwaras (bachelors).”

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In past elections, bachelor unions have been formed to demand brides as part of political manifestos. The scarcity of local women has also driven a rise in cross-regional marriages, where families “import” brides from states like Bihar, West Bengal, and even far-off Tripura. These women, often called “Paros or Molki Bahus (bought brides)”, frequently face language, cultural, and social isolation.

Why the bride shortage

*According to the 2011 Census, Rewari district recorded a critically low child sex ratio (0–6 years) of just 787 girls per 1,000 boys. The children born in that era have now grown up, driving today’s acute bride shortage.

*While Haryana’s overall sex ratio at birth (SRB) rebounded to a decade-high of 923 in 2025 due to state crackdowns, Rewari was still the worst-performing district in the state, languishing at an annual SRB of 882.

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*Decades of illegal prenatal sex selection, combined with rising literacy among women who now reject restrictive rural marriages, have left scores of Rewari’s agricultural and rural youth without local bridal prospects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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