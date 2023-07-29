Pathankot cops traverse 5,000km across 8 states to nab parole violator after 8-yrs

The Pathankot police have arrested a parole violator who had been evading arrest for the last 8 years following his involvement in a murder case.

The accused, Sarabjit alias Sarfi ( wearing a cap) was serving his sentence when he was granted a 4-week parole leave from Central Jail, Gurdaspur, on July 14, 2015. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police embarked on a 16-day long journey, covering 5,000km across 8 states, including Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, to apprehend the fugitive. The parole violater was finally nabbed in Gurdaspur.

The case, which originated from Sadar Pathankot police Station, pertains to a crime committed on January 14, 2004, involving charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 325, 324 and 323 (causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly). The accused, Sarabjit alias Sarfi, son of Balwant Raj and a resident of village Lahri Bavian, was serving his sentence when he was granted a 4-week parole leave from Central Jail, Gurdaspur, on July 14, 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Pathankot, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, said the superintendent of Central Jail, Gurdaspur, registered case letter No. 69/50 dated 12.09.2016, reporting Sarabjit’s failure to return from parole. Sarabjit was convicted in the case and had been working as a truck driver dodging police very smartly, he added.

“Subsequently, an investigation was initiated by inspector Rajesh Hastir and further led by ASI Vijay Kumar, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff, from July 13, 2023. During the extensive investigation, the police traversed 8 states, covering 5000 km over 16 days, to track down the fugitive. The pursuit led to the arrest of Sarfi and his associate Anil Kumar alias Neelu on July 28, 2023, in accordance with Report No. 19 dated 28.7.2023, which charged them under IPC Sections 212 and 216. Both accused were residents of village Lahri Bawya, police station Sadar Pathankot.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}