Pathankot sessions court adjourns hearing to June 28

A Pathankot sessions court on Monday adjourned the hearing for the infamous Kathua rape and murder for June 28. The apex court set aside the Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s order of March 27, 2018 that had ruled that Sangra be treated as a juvenile. (iStock)

The case is being heard by district and sessions judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi in Pathankot.

On Monday, the sessions court had to hear arguments on framing of charges against Shubam Sangra, prime accused in the 2018 rape and murder case of a minor nomad girl in Kathua district.

The trial was transferred from Kathua in the Jammu region to Pathankot in Punjab following the direction of the Supreme Court. Ahead of it, the top court had in 2022 declared that Sangra was not a juvenile at the time of the offence and should be tried as an adult.

The apex court set aside the Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s order of March 27, 2018 that had ruled that Sangra be treated as a juvenile.

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police then filed a charge sheet against him before the Kathua court. Earlier, the same was filed before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Besides kidnapping and wrongful confinement, the charge sheet accused Sangra of offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape).

During its last hearing on June 17, Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi said in his one-page order that all original records had been received by the court and “now, the case is adjourned to 26.06.2023 for consideration on the point of framing of charge”.

Sangra has been shifted from Kathua jail to a sub-district prison at Pathankot.

The minor girl was kidnapped on January 10, 2018, raped in captivity and later bludgeoned to death. The brutality of the case shook the nation. Eight people, including Sangra, were named as accused.

The case against seven of the accused was earlier transferred out of Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot on the order of the Supreme Court on May 7, 2018.

The special court on June 10, 2019 sentenced three accused - Sanji Ram, the mastermind and caretaker of the ‘devasthanam’ (temple) where the crime took place, special police officer Deepak Khajuria and a civilian Parvesh Kumar - to life imprisonment “till last breath”.

Three other accused - Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma - were convicted of destruction of evidence to cover up the crime and handed down five years in jail and ₹50,000 fine each. They are out on parole.

The seventh accused, Vishal Jangotra, son of Sanji Ram, was acquitted.

The sessions court has also posted a bail application, moved by the accused, for Monday along with the main case.

With Sangra being tried in the case, the quest for justice for the child takes a decisive turn.

According to the Supreme Court order of 2018, the sessions court of Pathankot will be hearing the case and the appellate court would be Punjab and Haryana High Court.