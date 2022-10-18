Pathankot: Three held for smuggling heroin from Himachal to Punjab

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons with the recovery of 265 grams of heroin from their possession at Gol Chowk Malikpur. The heroin, police said, was being smuggled by the accused from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab in an SUV. The Police have also impounded the Innova Car bearing registration number (PB13BG7528).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused have been identified as Laddi Singh alias Bony of Bhoma Badala, Majitha, Naresh Kumar alias Kaku of Raj Nagar, and Shakti Chand of Guhari City Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said police party had received secret information that the smugglers engaged in the business of supplying heroin in different areas of Punjab by bringing the drug from poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba through Innova car.

Following this information , special teams of crime investigation agency (CIA) formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D Ravinder kumar , who set up special checkpoints at Gol Chowk Malikpur, Pathankot for the checking of suspicious vehicles. During the nakabandi, the accused were arrested and recovered 265 gram of heroin wrapped in a polythene bag concealed in a dashboard of the Innova car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed to the crime that they were smuggling the consignment from Chamba Himachal Pradesh to Amritsar Punjab. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of NDPS Act by registering a case at Sujanpur Pathankot police station.

The SSP added that the arrested accused would be produced in the local court and their remand would be sought to identify their other links.